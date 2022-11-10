Feel sad that though I made my services available, they were not fully utilised;I campaigned despite not being consulted: Cong's Anand Sharma.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Feel sad that though I made my services available, they were not fully utilised;I campaigned despite not being consulted: Cong's Anand Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand Sharma
Advertisement