BJP had promised to bring funds from Centre, make Delhi garbage-free but did nothing. It won't win more than 20 seats in MCD polls: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:42 IST
