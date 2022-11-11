Economic ties between India and US is stronger than ever before, says Yellen at India-USA Business and Economic Opportunities forum.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:17 IST
Economic ties between India and US is stronger than ever before, says Yellen at India-USA Business and Economic Opportunities forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Yellen
- India-USA Business and Economic Opportunities
Advertisement