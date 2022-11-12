No need to shift goal post as far as inflation target of 2-6 pc is concerned, even though there is debate on target shifting: RBI Governor Das.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
No need to shift goal post as far as inflation target of 2-6 pc is concerned, even though there is debate on target shifting: RBI Governor Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement