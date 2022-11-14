In a significant moment for our country, Indonesia Prez will hand over G20 Presidency to India at closing ceremony of Bali summit: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant moment for our country, Indonesia Prez will hand over G20 Presidency to India at closing ceremony of Bali summit: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US partnering with India to enable it to play a broader stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region: Pentagon
With momentum on their side, India to take on South Africa in T20 World Cup
T20 WC: Will rain play spoilsport in India-South Africa clash?
Convergence in Indo-Pacific gave new momentum to India-US strategic partnership: Amb Sandhu
Bangladesh minister calls for increased collaboration with Indian filmmakers