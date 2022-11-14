Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is 'beginning of the end of the war' as he visits city, reports AP.
PTI | Kherson | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
