The principle of 'data for development' will be integral part of theme of India's G-20 Presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future': PM.
PTI | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:46 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
The principle of 'data for development' will be integral part of theme of India's G-20 Presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future': PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- G-20 Presidency '
Advertisement