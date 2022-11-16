Most members say Ukraine war causing immense human suffering, exacerbating existing fragilities in global economy: G20 Declaration.
PTI | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:55 IST
