I am not a soothsayer, I can't predict future: Rahul Gandhi when asked what impact his Bharat Jodo Yatra will have on Congress.
PTI | Akola | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
