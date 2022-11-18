Some countries protect and shelter terrorists; protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 12:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
