You gave me 67 out of 70 seats in assembly polls. I don't want anything less than that: Delhi CM Kejriwal at MCD poll campaign.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 12:18 IST
- Country:
- India
You gave me 67 out of 70 seats in assembly polls. I don't want anything less than that: Delhi CM Kejriwal at MCD poll campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi CM Kejriwal
Advertisement