EWS quota resolved many issues of Patels in Gujarat, community will ensure BJP's massive victory in assembly polls: Hardik Patel to PTI.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
