MCD polls: Dy CM Sisodia announces launch of 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Parshad' campaign, says it'll alert people to pick AAP over BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
