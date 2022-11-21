PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, says those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
