Kejriwal should respond within an hour on allegations linked to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain's massage video: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 11:59 IST
