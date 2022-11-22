Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing, reports AP.
PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesian authorities say earthquake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies discovered beneath rubble; 31 still missing, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
Advertisement