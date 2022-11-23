A Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order upholding validity of 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 pc reservation to EWS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A Congress leader moves SC seeking review of its order upholding validity of 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 pc reservation to EWS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
Advertisement