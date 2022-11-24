Delhi LG VK Saxena speaks to Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam, requests him to withdraw order restricting entry of women: Raj Niwas sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
