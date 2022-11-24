Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke order on entry of women, on condition that visitors respect, maintain sanctity of Jama Masjid: Raj Niwas sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Imam Bukhari has agreed to revoke order on entry of women, on condition that visitors respect, maintain sanctity of Jama Masjid: Raj Niwas sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imam Bukhari
- Raj Niwas
- Jama Masjid
Advertisement