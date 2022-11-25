We will submit complaint to Election Commission today, also demand BJP leader Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 10:36 IST
