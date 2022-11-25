Tom Latham hits unbeaten 145 to lead New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India in first ODI in Auckland.
PTI | Auckland | Updated: 25-11-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:52 IST
- Country:
- New Zealand
Tom Latham hits unbeaten 145 to lead New Zealand to 7-wicket win over India in first ODI in Auckland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Tom Latham
- India
- Auckland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Rugby-Dominant England face final test against champions New Zealand
VVS Laxman appointed India head coach for New Zealand tour, Dravid rested
South Korea steps closer to extraditing suspect in New Zealand suitcase murder case
Seoul court approves extradition of New Zealand suspect
Rugby-New Zealand stun short-handed favourites England to win World Cup