Union minister Piyush Goyal releases BJP's party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi MCD polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Union minister Piyush Goyal releases BJP's party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi MCD polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Piyush Goyal
- Delhi
- Sankalp Patra'
- Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt taking steps to help small tea growers: Piyush Goyal
Small growers key in shaping India's tea plantation sector, says Piyush Goyal
Every campus in India must become incubators for startups: Piyush Goyal
PM Gati Shakti to create seamless connectivity across India: Piyush Goyal
Opting out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was courageous decision: Piyush Goyal