Arvind Kejriwal suffering from political cataract, giving himself certificate of honesty despite excise, other scams: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal suffering from political cataract, giving himself certificate of honesty despite excise, other scams: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement