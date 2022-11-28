Gujarat: Former BJP minister Jaynarayan Vyas joins Congress in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-11-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 12:19 IST
