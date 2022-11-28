Decision to contest again from Amethi to be taken after one or one-and-a-half years. At present, my focus is Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
