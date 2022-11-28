SC stays NGT order imposing fine of Rs 50 crore on Delhi Jal Board for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into Yamuna river.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays NGT order imposing fine of Rs 50 crore on Delhi Jal Board for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into Yamuna river.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Jal Board
- Yamuna river
Advertisement