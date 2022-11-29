Resident Welfare Associations to be granted status of 'mini councillors' if AAP wins MCD elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Resident Welfare Associations to be granted status of 'mini councillors' if AAP wins MCD elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Resident Welfare Associations
Advertisement