India stun Australia 4-3 in third hockey Test to keep five-match series alive.
PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India stun Australia 4-3 in third hockey Test to keep five-match series alive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia captain Cummins opts out of Indian Premier League
Cricket-New Zealand's Guptill dropped for India white-ball series
'Want 'Made in India', not Made in China: Rahul
India submits long-term strategy to achieve net-zero target by 2070
Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates 41st edition of India International Trade Fair