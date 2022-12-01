Clearing landfills, timely payment of salaries to MCD employees top priorities of AAP if it wins Dec 4 civic body polls: Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Clearing landfills, timely payment of salaries to MCD employees top priorities of AAP if it wins Dec 4 civic body polls: Manish Sisodia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
Advertisement