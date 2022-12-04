At Cong steering committee meeting, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge stresses on organisational accountability from top to bottom.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 10:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
