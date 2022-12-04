People may try to create manufactured controversies but party united,will make yatra more successful in Rajasthan than in other states: Pilot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
People may try to create manufactured controversies but party united,will make yatra more successful in Rajasthan than in other states: Pilot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
Advertisement