India's position on Ukraine issue is clear that this is not era of war and the conflict should be resolved through dialogue: Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
India's position on Ukraine issue is clear that this is not era of war and the conflict should be resolved through dialogue: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Jaishankar
- Ukraine
Advertisement