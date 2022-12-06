(Eds: Correcting to say WB upgrades India's GDP forecast) World Bank's India Development Update upgrades GDP forecast from 6.5 per cent to 6.9 per cent for FY23.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:13 IST
