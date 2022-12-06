Govt should hold discussion on situation at Indo-China border: Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after all-party meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt should hold discussion on situation at Indo-China border: Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after all-party meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Indo-China
- Govt
Advertisement