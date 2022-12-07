MCD poll results: CM Kejriwal congratulates all winners from AAP, BJP, Congress and Independents; says will work together.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
MCD poll results: CM Kejriwal congratulates all winners from AAP, BJP, Congress and Independents; says will work together.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Independents
- CM Kejriwal
- Congress
Advertisement