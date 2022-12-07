We are afraid how parliamentary democracy will sustain as ruling party forcefully ensures passage of bills without voting: Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
