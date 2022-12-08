Himachal assembly polls: BJP ahead in 33 seats, Congress in 31 and Independents in four, according to Election Commission.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal assembly polls: BJP ahead in 33 seats, Congress in 31 and Independents in four, according to Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Election Commission
Advertisement