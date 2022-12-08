If Cong wins in HP, we'll do everything in people's interest; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra worked hard, campaigned extensively: Rajiv Shukla to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
If Cong wins in HP, we'll do everything in people's interest; Priyanka Gandhi Vadra worked hard, campaigned extensively: Rajiv Shukla to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajiv Shukla
- Priyanka Gandhi
Advertisement