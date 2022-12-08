Going by trends, Congress is going to form government in Himachal Pradesh: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:07 IST
