HP polls: Congress' Harish Janartha wins Shimla Urban seat, defeats nearest BJP rival Sanjay Sood by 3,037 votes, according to EC.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
