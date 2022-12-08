In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years; party nominee Yogesh Patel set to wrest Anand seat from Congress.
PTI | Anand | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years; party nominee Yogesh Patel set to wrest Anand seat from Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amul
- Congress
- Yogesh Patel
- Anand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No plans to increase Amul milk prices in near future: GCMMF MD R S Sodhi
In land of Amul, BJP tastes success after 5 years, party nominee Yogesh Patel set to wrest Anand from Cong
Amul aims to double farmers' income in next 4 years through genetically superior dairy herd: Amit Vyas
NDDB, Amul to provide technical support to enhance milk production in Sri Lanka
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP for 'Siddaramullah Khan' remark