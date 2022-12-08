HP polls: State minister Suresh Bhardwaj loses to sitting Congress MLA Anirudh Singh from Kasumpti.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:55 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
