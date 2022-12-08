HP polls: Cong leader Mukesh Agnihotri wins Haroli seat, defeats BJP's Ram Kumar by 9,148 votes, according to Election Commission.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
