Thank you Gujarat. Am overcome with lot of emotions seeing phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development: PM Modi.
Thank you Gujarat. Am overcome with lot of emotions seeing phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Thank you Gujarat. Am overcome with lot of emotions seeing phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement