BJP candidate Yogesh Patel wrests Anand Assembly seat in Gujarat from Congress; wins with comfortable margin of 41,623 votes.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP candidate Yogesh Patel wrests Anand Assembly seat in Gujarat from Congress; wins with comfortable margin of 41,623 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand Assembly
- Gujarat
- Congress
- Yogesh Patel
Advertisement