India sees single-day rise of 249 COVID-19 cases, active cases have declined from 4,244 to 4,228: Union health ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
India sees single-day rise of 249 COVID-19 cases, active cases have declined from 4,244 to 4,228: Union health ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Union health ministry
Advertisement