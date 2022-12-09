Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi, party's two newly-elected councillors join Aam Aadmi Party, says AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi, party's two newly-elected councillors join Aam Aadmi Party, says AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Durgesh Pathak
- Ali Mehdi
- Delhi Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat tribals find a new political ally – the Aam Aadmi Party
Gujarat assembly polls: Aam Aadmi Party's Isudan Gadhvi leads from Khambhalia in Saurashtra.
Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party's CM face Isudan Gadhvi loses in Khambhalia as BJP candidate bounces back from early losses.
Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls