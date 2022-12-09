BJP appoints Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa, Arjun Munda as central observers for meeting of new Gujarat MLAs to pick chief minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP appoints Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa, Arjun Munda as central observers for meeting of new Gujarat MLAs to pick chief minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B S Yediyurappa
- Gujarat
- Arjun Munda
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement