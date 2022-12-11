India will have National Ayush Research Consortium. During COVID pandemic, there were 150 specific research studies in AYUSH field: PM Modi.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 17:06 IST
