Health News Roundup: South Africa's Aspen gets $30 million grant to make vaccines; U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Africa's Aspen gets $30 million grant to make vaccines

Aspen Pharmacare has wrapped up pacts to secure funding of $30 million from the Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to help make affordable vaccines for Africa, the company said on Monday. In August, Aspen announced a deal with the Serum Institute of India to make and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa, as it looks to use its near-idle COVID-19 vaccine production lines in South Africa.

U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs

A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD. The three main U.S. pharmaceutical wholesalers - AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp - tightened monitoring of suspicious orders from pharmacies in July as part of a $21 billion nationwide opioid settlement with attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories.

Macau to allow home isolation for COVID infections

Macau's government will allow people infected with COVID-19 to isolate at home from Wednesday, a key step towards relaxing strict virus control measures in the world's gambling hub for the first time in almost three years. Health officials said that infected patients would be able to stay at home and self-monitor for five days. This would help to reduce pressure on medical resources and maintain the "normal functioning of society", the health bureau said in a statement on Sunday.

Britain braces for winter of strike action as nurses walk out

British nurses will go on strike this week, hitting already stretched hospitals and cranking up pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to quell the biggest wave of industrial action to hit the country in decades. The walkout comes as strikes cripple the rail network and postal service, airports brace for disruption and junior doctors, midwives and teachers prepare to ballot, threatening to further jam up an economy that is likely already in recession.

China re-opens more areas at risk for COVID spread as lockdowns ease

China has slashed the number of locations deemed at high risk of wider COVID outbreaks, re-opening locked down areas including one hosting a key factory of an Apple supplier. The number of high-risk areas tumbled to around 4,500 on Monday, official data showed, down 85% from more than 30,000 on Dec. 7 before the latest policy shift was announced.

China COVID infection fears fuel medical stock bets

Investors snapped up shares of Chinese drugmakers, mask producers, antigen test companies and funeral service providers on Monday, amid fears of soaring mass infections following China's pivot away from strict zero-COVID policies last week. Medical supplies producers are being bombarded with questions from investors about their capacity, after authorities on Wednesday announced a dramatic loosening in COVID-19 testing, quarantine and management rules in the aftermath of anti-lockdown protests.

Queues form at fever clinics as China wrestles with COVID surge

People queued outside fever clinics at Chinese hospitals for COVID-19 checks on Monday, a new sign of the rapid spread of symptoms after authorities began dismantling an apparatus they used to surveil residents and curtail movement. Three years into the pandemic, China is acting to align with a world that has largely reopened to live with COVID, making a major policy change last Wednesday after unprecedented protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)